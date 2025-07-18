Metals One Expands U.S. Uranium Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) has issued an update.

Metals One Plc has acquired an initial 10% interest in NovaCore Exploration Inc., a company advancing the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, with an option to increase its stake to 30%. This strategic move aligns with Metals One’s U.S. uranium expansion strategy, adding a third exploration-stage asset to its portfolio. The Red Basin project, located in a historically rich uranium district, has the potential for significant uranium resources, supported by recent surveys and historical data. This acquisition underscores Metals One’s commitment to building a high-quality uranium portfolio in supply-constrained, energy-secure jurisdictions.

Metals One Plc is a minerals exploration and development company focused on critical and precious metals projects in low-risk jurisdictions. The company is involved in the exploration of commodities such as gold, uranium, vanadium, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and platinum group metals, with projects spanning the USA, Finland, and Norway. Metals One’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market.

