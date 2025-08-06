Metals One Boosts Stake in NovaCore to Advance Uranium Drilling

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) has provided an update.

Metals One PLC has increased its stake in NovaCore Exploration Inc. to 35% with an investment of approximately US$297,000, aiming to accelerate the maiden drilling campaign at the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico. This strategic move is part of Metals One’s broader effort to gain exposure to high-impact uranium projects in the western U.S., potentially hosting significant future uranium deposits. Additionally, Metals One has raised approximately £6 million through the exercise of Cash Warrants, supporting its portfolio expansion.

More about Metals One PLC

Metals One PLC is a minerals exploration and development company with a strategic focus on critical and precious metals projects in low-risk jurisdictions. The company is involved in projects across the USA, Finland, and Norway, with commodity exposure including gold, uranium, vanadium, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its most advanced project is the Black Schist Project in Finland. Metals One’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market.

Average Trading Volume: 29,931,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

