Metals Creek Resources Unveils High-Grade Gold Findings at Naybob West

The latest update is out from Metals Creek Resources ( (TSE:MEK) ).

Metals Creek Resources Corp. has announced promising results from its second phase of prospecting at the Naybob West Zone in Timmins, Ontario. The exploration program, part of the Ogden Gold Project, revealed high-grade gold mineralization with assays reaching up to 12.3 g/t gold. This phase focused on increasing sample density and expanding mineralization along strike, with findings suggesting potential for further gold discovery due to the area’s geological features. The company is planning a trenching program to further explore these promising results, which could enhance its position in the Timmins Gold Camp and provide significant opportunities for stakeholders.

TSE:MEK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MEK is a Underperform.

Metals Creek Resources faces significant financial difficulties, with persistent losses and a lack of revenue generation being the primary concerns. While recent corporate developments offer some hope for future growth, the technical and valuation metrics remain unfavorable, resulting in a low overall stock score.

Metals Creek Resources

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company based in Ontario, Canada. It is involved in mineral exploration with a focus on gold properties, particularly the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The company holds a 50% interest in this project, which includes the former Naybob Gold mine, and is part of a joint venture with Discovery Silver Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 406,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.72M

