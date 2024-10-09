Metals Corp Announces Major Fundraising Placement

Metals Corp (MTAL) has released an update.

Metals Acquisition Limited has launched an institutional placement to raise approximately A$140 million by issuing 7.8 million new Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) at a discounted offer price of A$18.00 each. The proceeds will be used to repay existing mezzanine debt ahead of schedule and to provide flexibility for strategic growth opportunities, bolstering the company’s financial position and demonstrating confidence in its strong operational performance at the CSA Copper Mine.

