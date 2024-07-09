Metallica Minerals Welcomes New Director

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Gregory Barry Starr as a director effective from July 8, 2024. In compliance with ASX listing rules, the company disclosed that Mr. Starr currently holds no registered securities in the firm. The initial director’s interest notice revealed no direct or indirect interests in any contracts or securities associated with the company.

