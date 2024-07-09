Metallica Minerals Announces Director’s Departure

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Mark Bojanjac, a director of Metallica Minerals Limited, has officially ceased his position on July 8, 2024, as reported in the company’s recent Final Director’s Interest Notice. Prior to his departure, Bojanjac held significant interests including 213,860 ordinary shares and 5,000,000 options exercisable at 4.5 cents each, through a Superannuation Fund where he served as both a Director and beneficiary.

