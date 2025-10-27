Metall Zug Secures Financing for Tech Cluster Zug Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metall Zug AG ( (CH:METN) ) has shared an update.

Metall Zug has secured a CHF 220 million syndicated loan, with an option to increase by CHF 50 million, to fund the ongoing development of the Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ) over the next four years. This financing will support various real estate projects, including the SHL project and CreaTower I, which are advancing well. The Pi project aims to provide affordable housing and innovative living solutions near the TCZ, despite facing an administrative complaint. These developments are expected to enhance Metall Zug’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position.

More about Metall Zug AG

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies based in Zug, Switzerland, employing around 1,000 people. It operates in three business areas: Medical Devices, Technology Cluster & Infra, and Investments & Corporate. The company holds significant investments in V-ZUG Holding AG, Komax Holding AG, and SteelcoBelimed AG.

YTD Price Performance: -29.30%

Average Trading Volume: 466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF351.4M

