Metalicity Reveals Promising Gold Intersections

Metalicity Limited (AU:MCT) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has announced promising initial results from their RC drilling program at the Yundamindra Gold Project, with multiple high-grade gold intersections confirming the mineralisation’s extension at depth and along strike. These results align with historical data, providing confidence for further exploration and the potential for a significant resource estimate. The company eagerly anticipates additional results and is gearing up for an expedited follow-up drilling campaign.

For further insights into AU:MCT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.