Metalero Mining Upsizes Private Placement to $850,000

An announcement from Cortus Metals ( (TSE:MLO) ) is now available.

Metalero Mining Corp. has announced an increase in its private placement offering from $600,000 to $850,000 due to strong investor demand. The proceeds will be used to advance exploration at the company’s flagship Benson Project in British Columbia and for general working capital, with the offering subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

More about Cortus Metals

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with offices in Vancouver and Edmonton. The company is undergoing a restructuring process, which includes management changes and a new project focus, particularly on its drill-ready gold assets in Nevada. Metalero is part of the Metals Group of Companies, known for technical excellence, robust project selection, and strong corporate governance.

Average Trading Volume: 34,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.66M

Find detailed analytics on MLO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

