Metalero Mining Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Metalero Mining Corp. has successfully settled $710,961.32 of its debt by issuing 4,739,739 common shares at $0.15 per share. The settlement involved both insiders and arms-length parties, and included a termination agreement with Tectonex LLC, transferring a 49% equity interest in certain Nevada properties.

