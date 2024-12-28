Metalero Mining Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Cortus Metals, Inc. (TSE:MLO) has released an update.
Metalero Mining Corp. has successfully settled $710,961.32 of its debt by issuing 4,739,739 common shares at $0.15 per share. The settlement involved both insiders and arms-length parties, and included a termination agreement with Tectonex LLC, transferring a 49% equity interest in certain Nevada properties.
