Metal Powder Works Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) has issued an update.

Metal Powder Works Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, a non-binding resolution on the remuneration report, and the re-election of Non-Executive Director Darryl Abotomey. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with eligibility determined by registration on November 26, 2025.

More about K-TIG Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 425,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$502.7M

See more insights into MPW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue