Metal Powder Works Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) has issued an announcement.

Metal Powder Works Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker MPW, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, at the offices of Automic Group in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents electronically, with the company emphasizing the use of directed proxy forms prior to the meeting. This move highlights the company’s commitment to digital communication and efficient shareholder engagement.

More about K-TIG Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 425,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$502.7M

