Metal Bank Announces Promising Millennium Project Drilling Results

Metal Bank Limited reports significant graphite intersections over a 2km strike length at its Millennium Co-Cu-Au Project, complementing the site’s existing mineral resource. The recent drilling campaign has also intersected varying levels of copper and cobalt mineralization, with assay results pending that could significantly enhance the project’s value. Executive Chair Inés Scotland highlights the project’s potential role in supplying anode materials for the burgeoning battery mineral industry in Northwest Queensland.

