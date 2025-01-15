Mesoblast Limited to Quote 7.2 Million New Securities on ASX

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ).

Mesoblast Limited announced the issuance of 7.2 million ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its strategic initiatives, thereby potentially strengthening its market position and providing value to its stakeholders.

More about Mesoblast Limited

Mesoblast Limited is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and back pain. The company targets global markets with its advanced therapies designed to improve patient outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: 140.91%

Average Trading Volume: 96,460

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.99B

