Meshek Energy Reports Minor Increase in Securities Holdings

Meshek Energy ( (IL:MSKE) ) has provided an announcement.

Meshek Energy has reported a minor increase in its securities holdings, following a stock exchange purchase. This transaction reflects a slight strategic adjustment, maintaining the overall percentage of holdings at 47.59% and indicating a stable stance in its market positioning.

More about Meshek Energy

Meshek Energy operates within the energy sector and is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on energy production and distribution, with a market focus on local energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 32.60%

Average Trading Volume: 848,237

Current Market Cap: ILS2.45B

