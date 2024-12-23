Mermaid Maritime Secures $20.72M Loan Amid Shareholder Conditions

Mermaid Maritime Public Co., Ltd. (SG:DU4) has released an update.
Mermaid Maritime Public Co., Ltd. has secured a loan facility worth $20.72 million from the Export-Import Bank of Thailand to bolster its working capital. The agreement includes a condition that could trigger mandatory prepayment if Thoresen Thai Agencies’ shareholding drops below 52%. This financial move underscores the company’s strategic planning and reliance on stable shareholder support.
