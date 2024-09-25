Merit Group Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

Merit Group (GB:MRIT) has released an update.

Merit Group plc, a prominent data and intelligence business, successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, with an overwhelming majority of shareholder votes in favor. The resolutions achieved near-unanimous support, with up to 100% of the votes for several resolutions, demonstrating strong shareholder alignment with the company’s direction.

