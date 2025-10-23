Merino & Co. Announces AGM Details and Addresses Technical Breach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Merino & Co Limited ( (AU:MNC) ) has issued an update.

Merino & Co. Limited has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 28 November 2025. The company has acknowledged a technical breach of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 regarding the notification of the closing date for director nominations, but assures that this will not impact the AGM proceedings. Nominations for director elections will be accepted until 30 October 2025.

