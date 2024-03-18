MeridianLink Announces Executive Team Restructuring and New Appointments

The latest update is out from MeridianLink (MLNK).

MeridianLink, Inc. has undergone significant changes in its executive team, with Cody Cowan stepping down from the Board of Directors and Sean Blitchok resigning as Chief Financial Officer, without disputes over company practices. Laurence E. Katz is set to become the new CFO and a director on the Board, bringing a wealth of experience from various leadership roles, including at Genesys and StubHub. Additionally, George Jaber joins the Board as an independent class III director. The company emphasizes that these leadership updates are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.

