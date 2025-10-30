Meridian Mining’s Cabaçal Project Receives Preliminary License Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Meridian Mining SE ( (TSE:MNO) ).

Meridian Mining has received preliminary license approval for its Cabaçal Au-Cu-Ag project from Mato Grosso’s CONSEMA Council, marking a significant step toward developing the mine. This approval affirms the project’s technical merits, environmental feasibility, and social acceptance, moving it closer to being shovel-ready. The next steps include the issuance of the formal license and the submission of an installation license application, which will enable construction activities and a final investment decision. The project is expected to bring long-term socio-economic benefits to the region and strengthen Meridian’s position in the mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MNO) stock is a Buy with a C$2.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MNO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MNO is a Neutral.

Meridian Mining SE faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and negative cash flows, leading to a low financial performance score. However, technical indicators and positive corporate developments, such as promising mineral discoveries and financing, provide some upside potential. Despite these strengths, the company’s negative earnings and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on its valuation score.



More about Meridian Mining SE

Meridian Mining is focused on the development and exploration of the advanced stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project, initial resource definition at Santa Helena, regional exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt, and exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts, all located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Average Trading Volume: 468,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$466.3M



