Meridia RE IV Approves €5 Million Shareholder Distribution

An update from Meridia RE IV SOCIMI SA ( (FR:MLMIV) ) is now available.

Meridia RE IV SOCIMI SA has announced the approval of a €5,000,000 monetary distribution to its sole shareholder, Meridia Real Estate IV SCA SICAV-RAIF. This distribution marks a significant financial transaction within the company, reflecting its ongoing financial strategies and shareholder engagement.

Meridia RE IV SOCIMI SA operates in the real estate industry, focusing primarily on real estate investment and asset management. The company is involved in managing and distributing capital within the real estate sector.

