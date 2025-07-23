Mereo BioPharma’s Setrusumab Study Update: Implications for Investors

Mereo BioPharma (LSE) ((GB:MPH)), Mereo Biopharma ((MREO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The recent clinical study update from Mereo BioPharma, in collaboration with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, focuses on a Phase 2b long-term extension study titled ‘A Phase 2b, Multicenter, Long-term Extension Study of Setrusumab in Adults With Type I, III, or IV Osteogenesis Imperfecta.’ The primary objective is to evaluate bone mineral density (BMD) after 12 months of retreatment with setrusumab, a fully human anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody, in adults with osteogenesis imperfecta.

The study tests the biological intervention Setrusumab, administered via intravenous infusion once a month during the Retreatment Period and at varying frequencies during the Extension Period. The goal is to improve bone density in patients with osteogenesis imperfecta.

This interventional study employs a randomized allocation and sequential intervention model, with no masking involved. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the efficacy of setrusumab in enhancing bone density.

The study began on April 28, 2022, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates set for June 23, 2025, and July 21, 2025, respectively. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025, indicating the study’s ongoing status.

The termination of this study could impact Mereo BioPharma’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it may influence the company’s position in the competitive landscape of osteogenesis imperfecta treatments. Investors should watch for further updates and consider the broader industry context.

The study is currently terminated, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

