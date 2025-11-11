Mercury NZ Issues Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Mercury NZ ( (MGHTF) ).

Mercury NZ Limited has issued an Ongoing Disclosure Notice for Michael Taitoko, reflecting its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. This announcement could have implications for the company’s governance and stakeholder relations, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy sector.

More about Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ Limited is a company that generates electricity from 100% renewable sources, including hydro, geothermal, and wind. It also provides retail services for electricity, gas, broadband, and mobile services. The company is listed on both the New Zealand Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘MCY’, with the New Zealand Government holding a minimum 51% shareholding.

Find detailed analytics on MGHTF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue