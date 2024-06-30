Mercury NZ Executive’s Shareholding Change

Mercury NZ Ltd. (MGHTF) has released an update.

Mercury NZ Limited, a company specializing in 100% renewable electricity generation and retail services, has issued an Ongoing Disclosure Notice for Phil Gibson, Executive General Manager Portfolio. Gibson’s disclosure reveals a substantial change in his holding of ordinary shares, reducing his stake from 90,164 to 35,164 shares. The notice confirms Mercury NZ’s commitment to transparency in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

