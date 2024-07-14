Mercury NZ Director Acquires 20,000 Capital Bonds

Mercury NZ Ltd. (MGHTF) has released an update.

Mercury NZ Ltd, a company renowned for its commitment to 100% renewable energy sources, has disclosed a financial transaction involving Director James Miller acquiring 20,000 Capital Bonds. This move, detailed in the Ongoing Disclosure Notice dated 15 July 2024, signifies a notable change in Miller’s interest in the company, enriching the corporate governance narrative for stakeholders and the market.

