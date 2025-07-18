Mercurius Capital Settles Legal Suit and Updates on Demand Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited ( (SG:5RF) ) has issued an announcement.

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited announced that it has successfully paid a settlement sum of S$365,000, leading to the discontinuation of a legal suit by Mr. Hester Chew without any order as to costs. The company also reported no new developments regarding a notice of demand from Songmart’s liquidator, ensuring stakeholders are informed of any future material changes.

More about Mercurius Capital Investment Limited

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating in the investment sector. It is involved in managing a portfolio of assets and investments, focusing on maximizing returns for its stakeholders.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$22.29M

