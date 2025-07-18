Mercurius Capital Settles Legal Suit and Updates on Demand Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Mercurius Capital Investment Limited ( (SG:5RF) ) has issued an announcement.
Mercurius Capital Investment Limited announced that it has successfully paid a settlement sum of S$365,000, leading to the discontinuation of a legal suit by Mr. Hester Chew without any order as to costs. The company also reported no new developments regarding a notice of demand from Songmart’s liquidator, ensuring stakeholders are informed of any future material changes.
More about Mercurius Capital Investment Limited
Mercurius Capital Investment Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating in the investment sector. It is involved in managing a portfolio of assets and investments, focusing on maximizing returns for its stakeholders.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: S$22.29M
Learn more about 5RF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.