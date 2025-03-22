Mercurius Capital Restructures Board and Committees

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited ( (SG:5RF) ) has provided an announcement.

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited, incorporated in Singapore, has announced the appointment of Mr. Chi Ying Ya as a member of its Audit Committee following the passing of Mr. Teo Soon Seng. This appointment is in compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, ensuring the company meets the required governance standards. The board has also reconstituted its committees, maintaining a structure that aligns with corporate governance codes, which includes a mix of independent and non-independent directors to ensure effective oversight.

