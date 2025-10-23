Mercurity Fintech’s Strategic Role Highlighted at European Blockchain Convention

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mercurity Fintech Holding ( (MFH) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 23, 2025, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Wilfred Daye, participated as a featured speaker at the European Blockchain Convention 11 in Barcelona, Spain, held from October 16-17, 2025. Daye discussed the growing institutional adoption of digital asset treasury solutions, highlighting MFH’s strategic positioning in bridging traditional finance with on-chain treasury strategies. This participation underscores MFH’s commitment to advancing its Digital Asset Treasury framework, reinforcing its role as a thought leader in the digital asset ecosystem.

The most recent analyst rating on (MFH) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercurity Fintech Holding stock, see the MFH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MFH is a Neutral.

Mercurity Fintech Holding’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides some support with mild bullish momentum, but the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Mercurity Fintech Holding

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 604,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $860.7M

