Mercurity Fintech Joins Russell 2000 Index

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mercurity Fintech Holding ( (MFH) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 30, 2025, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced its official inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, effective after the market close on June 27, 2025. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for the company, enhancing its market visibility and access to a broader base of institutional investors. The company’s strategic focus on blockchain-based financial infrastructure is validated by this achievement, potentially increasing awareness and visibility among professional investment managers. The inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes reflects Mercurity Fintech’s growing market presence and positions it to capitalize on increased institutional awareness.

Spark’s Take on MFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MFH is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis shows bearish trends, and the stock’s valuation lacks appeal due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low score.

To see Spark’s full report on MFH stock, click here.

More about Mercurity Fintech Holding

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 238,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $249M

For a thorough assessment of MFH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue