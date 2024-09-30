Menicon Unveils Multifocal Toric Lenses in Europe

Menicon Co (JP:7780) has released an update.

Menicon Co., Ltd. announces the European release of ‘Miru 1month Menicon multifocal toric,’ a new contact lens catering to those with presbyopia and astigmatism. Expanding its vision correction range, Menicon addresses the needs of the 40+ demographic who may not be aware of presbyopia-specific lenses despite a high prevalence of the condition and astigmatism in this age group. The product enhances the company’s innovative lineup of spherical, toric, and multifocal lenses, providing comprehensive vision solutions.

