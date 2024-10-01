Menicon Co Expands in Southeast Asia with Acquisition

Menicon Co (JP:7780) has released an update.

Menicon Co., Ltd. has strategically acquired 100% ownership of three Southeast Asian distributors from Oculus Pte Ltd, aiming to reinforce its sales and production presence in a growing contact lens market. With the inclusion of sales bases in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia alongside production facilities, including the largest in Malaysia set for operation by 2026, Menicon expects to enhance its growth within the region. The impact of this acquisition on the fiscal year 2025’s consolidated results is anticipated to be minimal.

For further insights into JP:7780 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.