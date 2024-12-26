Menicon Co. Adopts Green Electricity for Sustainability

Menicon Co (JP:7780) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Menicon Co. has announced the implementation of CO2-free electricity, known as ‘Gifu Seiryu Green Electricity,’ at its Kakamigahara and Seki plants in Gifu Prefecture. This initiative is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 9,300 tons annually, supporting the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

For further insights into JP:7780 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.