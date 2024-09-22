Memphasys to Seek Shareholder Nod for Securities Issue

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Limited has announced a change to their securities issue plan, where they will now seek shareholder approval at a meeting anticipated for October 25, 2024, rather than proceeding without it as previously assumed. The company has updated some indicative dates and included a prospectus URL link, noting that the placement securities will be issued under a prospectus, eliminating the need for a cleansing notice.

