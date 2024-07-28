Memphasys Ltd Secures Funding for Biotech Advancements

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Australian biotech firm Memphasys Limited has successfully raised over $1 million through a share subscription with major shareholder Mr. Andrew Goodall and a short-term R&D tax rebate loan. The capital boost will primarily fund the commercialization of their Felix System in Japan, support Australian clinical trials, and advance the development of their Oxidative Stress measurement system. The funding signifies strong shareholder confidence, with the subscription made at a premium to the current market prices.

