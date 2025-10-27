Memphasys Limited Announces Board Changes and Compliance Assurance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Memphasys Ltd ( (AU:MEM) ) is now available.

Memphasys Limited announced changes in its board of directors, with Mr. Mathew Watkins appointed and Mr. David Ali ceasing as directors. The company acknowledged an administrative oversight in the timely filing of director interest notices but assured that current compliance arrangements are adequate. These changes are not expected to impact the company’s operations or compliance with ASX listing rules.

More about Memphasys Ltd

Memphasys Limited is an Australian-based reproductive biotechnology company that commercializes the Felix™ System, a patented bioseparation technology designed to isolate the most viable sperm cells for human assisted reproduction. The system improves sperm quality and reduces laboratory time by replacing traditional centrifugation with a faster, gentler, and standardized sperm selection process. Memphasys aims to establish Felix™ as a global standard in sperm preparation for IVF through direct and distribution-led sales channels.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.46M

For a thorough assessment of MEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

