Memphasys Innovates Rapid Oxidative Stress Testing

Australian biotech firm Memphasys Limited has announced the patent filing for RoXsta™, an innovative system designed to rapidly measure oxidative stress, potentially transforming diagnostics across various fields. The prototype, although not ready for point-of-care use, promises quick results and is undergoing field testing and industry studies to validate its effectiveness. With its versatility and speed, RoXsta™ aims to be a game-changer for healthcare professionals and industries requiring immediate oxidative stress assessment.

