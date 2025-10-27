Memphasys Expands Indian Market Presence with New Supply Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Memphasys Ltd ( (AU:MEM) ) just unveiled an update.

Memphasys Limited has signed a non-exclusive supply agreement with Andrology Center Coimbatore to expand its Felix™ System’s presence in the Indian market. This agreement marks a strategic shift to a go-direct commercial strategy, aiming to accelerate product adoption across over 200 IVF clinics in India. The partnership is expected to drive significant growth for Memphasys, with a minimum commitment of 1,800 Felix™ cartridges in the first year and a 50% increase in the second year. This move re-establishes Memphasys’ presence in India following regulatory changes and positions the company to capitalize on the rapidly expanding Indian IVF market, which is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Memphasys Limited is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on reproductive health solutions. Its primary product, the Felix™ System, is designed for high-integrity sperm selection, catering to the assisted reproduction market. The company is expanding its global footprint with a focus on markets like India, leveraging strategic partnerships to enhance product adoption.

