Melrose Industries PLC Announces Share Buyback

Melrose ( (GB:MRO) ) just unveiled an update.

Melrose Industries PLC, a British company, announced the repurchase of 71,194 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 557.0000 to 565.4000 per share. The transaction was executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The repurchased shares are intended to be held in treasury, increasing the total number of treasury shares to 65,702,112. This move is part of a buyback programme, which may influence the company’s share value and highlight its focus on capital management.

More about Melrose

YTD Price Performance: 0.61%

Average Trading Volume: 4,021,233

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.24B

