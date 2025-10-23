Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Melrose ( (GB:MRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Melrose Industries PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 94,637 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc at prices ranging from 629.60 to 638.40 pence per share. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, which now totals 50,295,424 shares, while the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 1,261,179,897.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MRO) stock is a Hold with a £590.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Melrose stock, see the GB:MRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MRO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 57 reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and negative cash flows, which weigh heavily on the score. However, positive technical indicators suggest potential for price appreciation, partially offsetting financial weaknesses. The valuation is moderate, with a P/E ratio indicating fair pricing, but a low dividend yield limits attractiveness for income-focused investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MRO stock, click here.

More about Melrose

Average Trading Volume: 3,605,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £8B

Find detailed analytics on MRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue