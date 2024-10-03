Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has reported a buyback of 92,592 ordinary shares on October 2, 2024, at prices ranging from 452.3000 to 460.5000, with the intention to hold these in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with 61,066,382 shares in treasury and 1,290,408,939 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). The shares were purchased through J.P. Morgan Securities plc on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange and BATS Europe.

