Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose Industries PLC announced a buyback of 92,360 ordinary shares at prices ranging between 456.6000 and 469.6000 pounds through J.P. Morgan Securities. These shares are to be held in treasury, contributing to the total of 60,973,790 treasury shares and leaving 1,290,501,531 ordinary shares in circulation. The buyback is part of a detailed investment plan executed across various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange and BATS Europe.

