Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose Industries PLC has carried out a purchase of its own shares, acquiring 192,063 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 481.20 to 488.00 pence per share. The shares will be held in treasury, following the transaction Melrose now has 56,555,519 ordinary shares in treasury and 1,294,919,802 shares in issue. This buyback activity was conducted through Investec Bank plc on the London Stock Exchange.

