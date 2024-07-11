Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has actively bought back 384,942 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 561.60 to 573.80 pence through Investec Bank plc, with the intention to hold these shares in treasury. This move leaves the company with 34,220,074 shares in treasury and a total of 1,317,255,247 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding those held in treasury. The detailed transactions are reported in compliance with market regulations, indicating a focused strategy to manage the company’s share capital.

