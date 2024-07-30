Melodiol Raises Capital for Expansion Amid Growth

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health has successfully raised $1.1 million through equity placement and loans to fund business growth and corporate expenses, following a 33% revenue increase in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The company issued new shares at a significant discount and drew from a long-term loan facility, signaling potential future capital raising endeavors or asset sales to support its expansion. Melodiol’s commitment to plant-based health products and a recent LOI for a $12 million asset sale reflect its ongoing strategic developments.

