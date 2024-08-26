Melodiol Issues New Shares, Ensures Compliance

Melodiol Global Health (AU:ME1) has released an update.

Melodiol Global Health Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares, adhering to the relevant sections of the Corporations Act without requiring disclosure under Part 6D.2. The company confirms its ongoing compliance with the Act’s provisions and that there is no undisclosed information that would be reasonably expected in a disclosure document, except as previously announced. Additionally, Melodiol, known for its high-quality cannabis and plant-based products, is awaiting the closure of the LTC facility and will update shareholders in due course.

