Melco Resorts Finance Completes Major Note Redemption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( (MLCO) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 25, 2025, Melco Resorts Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, redeemed US$357,940,000 of its 5.250% senior notes due 2026, which represented approximately 71.6% of the total principal amount initially listed. This strategic financial move resulted in the cancellation of all redeemed notes, leaving no outstanding notes, thereby potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and reducing its debt obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (MLCO) stock is a Buy with a $11.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock, see the MLCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MLCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MLCO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 47 reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and liquidity issues, which overshadow operational improvements. While the earnings call highlights positive developments and strong liquidity, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation appears stretched.

To see Spark’s full report on MLCO stock, click here.

More about Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates in the hospitality and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on the development and operation of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities. The company is known for its integrated resorts in Asia, particularly in Macau, and aims to provide premium entertainment experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 2,756,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.25B

Find detailed analytics on MLCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue