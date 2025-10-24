Melar Acquisition Extends Financing Deadline for Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Class A ( (MACI) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Melar Acquisition Corp. I entered into a Merger Agreement with Everli Global Inc. and other parties to form a Business Combination. The deadline for Everli to secure $10 million in Bridge Financing was extended to October 21, 2025. Additionally, Melar increased its promissory note amounts to Everli and its sponsor, and Everli secured a $7.5 million convertible note with Melar Capital Group LLC. These financial maneuvers are aimed at facilitating the merger and ensuring sufficient capital for operations, impacting Melar’s strategic positioning and financial commitments.

More about Melar Acquisition Corp. I Class A

Average Trading Volume: 74,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $232.3M

For an in-depth examination of MACI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue