Meiwa Estate Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

An update from Meiwa Estate Co. Ltd. ( (JP:8869) ) is now available.

Meiwa Estate Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 69.4% and operating profit surging by 185% compared to the previous year. This robust performance reflects the company’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, potentially benefiting stakeholders and enhancing its competitive edge in the real estate sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8869) stock is a Hold with a Yen1142.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meiwa Estate Co. Ltd. stock, see the JP:8869 Stock Forecast page.

More about Meiwa Estate Co. Ltd.

Meiwa Estate Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and management, catering to a diverse market in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 75,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23.63B

For detailed information about 8869 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

