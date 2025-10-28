Meituan Grants Over 11 Million RSUs to Align Employee Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meituan ( (HK:3690) ) has provided an announcement.

Meituan has announced the grant of 11,828,615 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) under its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme, aimed at aligning the interests of its employees and service providers with the long-term growth of the company. This initiative, which does not require shareholder approval, is designed to retain talent and encourage contributions to the company’s profitability, with a vesting period ranging from 23 to 48 months for employees and approximately 47 months for service providers.

