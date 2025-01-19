Meituan Dianping Aligns Stakeholders Through RSU Grants

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An update from Meituan Dianping ( (HK:3690) ) is now available.

Meituan Dianping announced the grant of over 5 million restricted share units (RSUs) to its employees and service providers under its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme. This move aims to align the interests of the grantees with the company’s goals and is part of a strategy to encourage long-term commitment and contributions to the firm’s growth and profitability. The RSUs are set with a time-based vesting schedule, without performance targets, and include a clawback mechanism for non-compliance or criminal offenses by grantees.

More about Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, known for its operations in the technology and service sectors. The company focuses on providing a wide range of services including technology-related advisory and consultancy services.

YTD Price Performance: 1.59%

Average Trading Volume: 14,062

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $114.9B

See more insights into 3690 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.